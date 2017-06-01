Trump Lies – Breaks Promise To Jews, Prevents Embassy Move To Jerusalem

Trump’s lies encourage terrorism against Jews.

By Herb Brandon

Israel News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — June 1, 2017 … President Trump, who promised both Jews and Christians that he would move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, signed a waiver today preventing the embassy from moving to Jerusalem.

Trump’s refusal to move the embassy to Jerusalem now fits the narrative of the United Nations and Jihadist’s groups that Jews have no ties to Jerusalem. As such, Islamic terrorists can now look to Trump for yet another excuse to attack Jews in Israel.

The US Congress created the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 ordering the US embassy to move to Jerusalem but the President has the option of signing a waiver every six months.

Trump made his announcement of not moving the embassy on the Jewish holiday of Shavuot when almost every Jewish organization is closed and cannot comment.

Prime Minister Netanyahu did comment from his office in Jerusalem today following Trump’s broken campaign promise.

“Israel’s consistent position is that the American embassy, like the embassies of all countries with whom we have diplomatic relations, should be in Jerusalem, our eternal capital,” said Netanyahu.

“Maintaining embassies outside the capital drives peace further away by helping keep alive the Palestinian fantasy that the Jewish people and the Jewish state have no connection to Jerusalem.”

“Israel is disappointed that the embassy will not move at this time.”

Trump’s excuse, distributed in a press statement from the White House, for not moving the embassy to Jerusalem is meant to “maximize the chances of successfully negotiating a deal between Israel and the Palestinians, fulfilling his solemn obligation to defend America’s national security interests.”

Trump does not realize that peace between Israelis and Israeli Arabs will never be reached as long as Iran hold guns to the heads of Palestinians. Iran’s proxies – Hezbollah and Hamas have sworn themselves to the total destruction of the Jewish state.

“Trump has just encouraged terrorism against Jews in Israel,” said a high ranking security source in Jerusalem. “Islamic terrorists look to Iran, Qatar, the UN and ISIS to discredit and murder Jews. Trump’s actions today just gave these terrorists yet another reason to build bombs, shoot at and plunge knives into Jews who live in Jerusalem. This was not a step towards peace but rather creates greater alienation and hate. Trump has just reinforced the UN narrative that Jews have no ties to the Western Wall, no relationship to Jerusalem.”