Tel Aviv Attacked – Israel Will Respond

Mossad: Whether you gave the order from Iran, pulled the trigger from Yemen and spit out

propaganda from Qatar or Indonesia, you will be eliminated.

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — July 19, 2024 … Israel Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant completed an operational situation assessment following the UAV terror attack that took place overnight targeting Tel Aviv.

Initial assessments indicate that the UAV was launched from Yemen.

Minister Gallant was briefed on the details of the attack and discussed efforts to reinforce Israel’s air defense systems, as well as the operational and intelligence measures that will be conducted with the United States and NATO in light of the attack.

The briefing was attended by the IDF Chief of the General Staff, Head of the Operations Directorate, Head of the Intelligence Directorate, IAF Chief of Staff, and Head of the IDI’s Research Division.

“The State of Israel has been at war on its southern and northern borders as well as additional arenas, for over nine months,” said Gallant. “The year 2024 is marked by war – we must be prepared for every scenario and every arena. We must be prepared for defensive and offensive actions. The defense establishment is working to reinforce all defense mechanisms and will bring to justice anyone who harms the State of Israel.”

Minister of Defense Gallant added: “I held an operational situation assessment this morning to review the steps required to strengthen our defense arrays in light of events overnight, as well as the intelligence and operational activities required against those responsible for the attack.”

An explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen hit an apartment building in central Tel Aviv in the pre-dawn hours of Friday morning, murdering an Israeli man and wounding several others. According to an initial investigation carried out by the Israeli Air Force, the unmanned aerial vehicle was identified, but due to a human error, it was not engaged by Israeli air defenses.

The drone directly impacted an apartment building in Tel Aviv at 3:12 a.m. After reaching Israel from Yemen, the drone made its way to Tel Aviv from the direction of the sea, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a press conference.

The drone, identified by the IDF as an Iranian-made Samad-3 which had been modified to have an extended range, had flown to the country for several hours at a low altitude.

Yevgeny Ferder, 50, the Israeli victim who was murdered, reportedly worked at Momo’s Hostel, adjacent to where the drone struck. His niece said he immigrated to Israel some 30 years ago, and had served in an IDF combat unit and in the IDF reserves.

The Houthis in Yemen took responsibility for the attack. Yemen’s Houthis’ military spokesperson said the group attacked Tel Aviv with a drone and would continue to target Israel. The spokesman said that Tel Aviv will continue to be a primary target for the terror group “within the range of our weapons.”

The IAF said the attack in Tel Aviv “shouldn’t have happened” and it took full responsibility for the failure that led to the deadly attack. In a statement, the IDF said the attack was under “thorough investigation.” The military also said the IAF would increase patrols by fighter jets “to defend Israeli skies” and

there is no change in the Home Front Command’s orders,” it added.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said that the city was “moving to a higher state of alert” following the attack.

“The war is still here, and it is difficult and painful,” Huldai added. “We are prepared for developments if there are any,” he said, calling on the public to follow all instructions.