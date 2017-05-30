Israel Demands UNSCO Stop Funding Palestinian Center Named in Honor of Terrorist

He told Mr. Piper that Israel expects the UN to act immediately to ensure that similar cases will not occur.​​

In his conversation with Piper, Deputy Director General Bar demanded details regarding the funding of a Palestinian center named in honor of the terrorist Dalal Mughrabi.

The Deputy Director General for the United Nations and International Organizations, Alon Bar, spoke this morning with Robert Piper, UN Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (charged with coordinating the work of organizations that provide humanitarian and development assistance to the Palestinians).

A spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a statement specifying that the UN had ordered the removal of the UN logo from the building and had revoked its support from the center after discovering for whom the project was named.

“The United Nations disassociated itself from the Center once it learned the offensive name chosen for it and will take measures to ensure that such incidents do not take place in the future,” said a statement issued by Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“The glorification of terrorist attacks is completely unacceptable, and I deplore this decision in the strongest possible terms. Norway will not allow itself to be associated with institutions that take the names of terrorists in this way. We will not accept the use of Norwegian aid funding for such purposes,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende said in a statement.

Israel commended Oslo’s action, with Israel Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon saying “Norway took the right step – a tough line against memorializing terrorists is an integral part of the international effort to eliminate terror. We recommend that the international community take thorough steps to check where the money it invests in the PA is going.”