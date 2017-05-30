Israel Demands UNSCO Stop Funding Palestinian Center Named in Honor of Terrorist

Palestinian terrorist Dalal Mughrabi was responsible for a massacre in which
38 Israeli civilians were murdered, 12 of them children.
By Joel Leyden
Israel News Agency
Jerusalem, Israel — May 29, 2017 … Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is accusing UNSCO of glorifying Islamic terrorism. The MFA is demanding details about the UNSCO funding of a Palestinian Center named in honor of the Palestinian terrorist Dalal Mughrabi, who was involved in a massacre in which 38 civilians were murdered, 12 of them children.
Mughrabi, a member of the Fatah faction of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), participated in a 1978 bus hijacking on Israel’s main coastal highway in which 38 civilians were murdered.
A spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a statement specifying that the UN had ordered the removal of the UN logo from the building and had revoked its support from the center after discovering for whom the project was named.
“The United Nations disassociated itself from the Center once it learned the offensive name chosen for it and will take measures to ensure that such incidents do not take place in the future,” said a statement issued by Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
“The glorification of terrorist attacks is completely unacceptable, and I deplore this decision in the strongest possible terms. Norway will not allow itself to be associated with institutions that take the names of terrorists in this way. We will not accept the use of Norwegian aid funding for such purposes,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende said in a statement.
Israel commended Oslo’s action, with Israel Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon saying “Norway took the right step – a tough line against memorializing terrorists is an integral part of the international effort to eliminate terror. We recommend that the international community take thorough steps to check where the money it invests in the PA is going.”