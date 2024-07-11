Netanyahu to Chabad: “Don’t Bend, Don’t Cower, Don’t Surrender To Antisemitic Lies”

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency / Center Against Anti-Semitism

Jerusalem, Israel — July 10, 2024 … Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem met with Chabad emissaries from Israel and around the world to mark 30 years since the passing of the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

Israel Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs, Chabad on Campus Chief Operating Officer Rabbi Avi Weinstein, Chabad on Campus Israel Director Rabbi Moshe Shilat and Harvard University Chabad Emissary Rabbi Hirschy Zarchi also participated in the meeting.

“I saw the Rebbe the first time in Simchat Torah, 42 years ago,” said Netanyahu. “He said three things: Ahavat Yisrael [loving Israel], defend Eretz Yisrael [the Land of Israel] and fight the lies.

Bechol dor vador kamim aleinu lechaloteinu [in each generation they rise up to destroy us]. VeHaKadosh Baruch Hu yatzileinu miyadam [and G-d will redeem us from their hands]. But we have to help the Kadosh Baruch Hu [G-d]. We have to take our own active action against our would-be destroyers. Israel is fighting back in Gaza, we’re fighting back in Lebanon, we’re fighting back in other parts of the Middle East. But we also have to fight the battle for public opinion, for justice and for our own solidarity, our own solidarity with our people who are beleaguered.”

Netanyahu added: “We can win this war against terrorism. We’re going to win it. We are winning it. Pummeling our enemies with the force and the indomitable courage of our soldiers. They are tremendous heroes. No question about it. But we also have to win the war in the world. The quicker we end this war against Jihad – the murder of Jews and Christians, the quicker we’ll be able to also fend off the slanders, propaganda and libel from Iran, Hamas in Qatar, and that’s something that we are doing.

The most important message I have for you is don’t bend, don’t cower, don’t surrender, to these antisemitic lies, not to the fear, not to the intimidation. You are our shining ambassadors in the spirit of the Rebbe. This is what the Rebbe told me. He said: ‘You are going to be the ambassador of the Jewish people in the Hall of Darkness,’ as he called the UN. He said, light a candle of truth. Stand up against our enemies and for our people and for our land.

That’s the same message. It hasn’t changed. It’s just become even more necessary, more acute, more indispensable than at any time your lifetimes. Carry that message to the Jewish people. Carry that message of truth to the world.”