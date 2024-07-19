Israel: Only Military Pressure Will Help Us Advance Hostages Deal

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency / Crisis Communications PR

Jerusalem, Israel — July 18, 2024 … Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Rafah, in the Gaza Strip, received a comprehensive briefing from the Head of the IDF Technological and Logistics Directorate, Maj.-Gen. Michel Yanki, about the activity of the logistics, maintenance and medical personnel, who have been working around the clock for nine months in order to support the combat soldiers.

Netanyahu also received a comprehensive operational briefing from the Commander of the IDF 162 Division, Brig.-Gen. Itzik Cohen, on the activity of the division in the Rafah sector, both underground and above ground.

Netanyahu then went up to a field observer position overlooking the Philadelphi Corridor, where he was briefed on the fighting in the area.

The Prime Minister also spoke with Givati Brigade combat fighters and support personnel, who told him about their activity in the sector, and answered their questions.

“I am here inside Rafah with the 162 Division, their brave commander, Itzik Cohen, and the heroic soldiers,” said Netanyahu.

“I was impressed by their incredible achievements, by the understanding that their operations both underground and above ground are essential to the security of Israel, and by the understanding that our holding the Philadelphi Corridor and the Rafah Crossing are vital for the future.

At the same time, the military pressure that they are applying here, to the throat of Hamas, is helping us, together with the steadfast insistence on our just demands, to advance the hostages deal – including our demand to free the maximum number of hostages already in the first stage of the outline. This double pressure is not delaying the deal – it is advancing it.”

Netanyahu added: “Next week I am leaving for the United States to address both houses of Congress. I am going to present the justice of Israel’s cause, but I am also going to present the heroism of Israel, which I see here. I see here Matan Algerbali, a commander who was wounded in the stomach in the first days of the fighting, recovered, came back, and is a battalion commander here.

And I see the soldiers here, who are fighting in the field, the logistics personnel, the medical doctors; it is hard to believe what is happening here. This is the pride of the people of Israel. With such spirit, we will achieve the total victory.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu was accompanied by his Chief-of-Staff, Tzachi Braverman, Israel National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi and his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman.