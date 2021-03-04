Netanyahu Meets with First UAE Ambassador to Israel

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — March 4, 2021 … Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, met with the first United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Israel, Mohammed Al Khaja.

Netanyahu told the ambassador that he was very pleased to see him and congratulated him on his arrival in Israel.



“We’re changing the Middle East. We’re changing the world,” the Prime Minister said.

The two discussed the potential in developing joint regional and bilateral projects in a broad range of fields.

Israel National Security Council director Meir Ben-Shabbat and additional senior officials also attended the meeting, which was warm and friendly.

The Israel–United Arab Emirates normalization agreement, officially known as the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement was initially agreed to in a joint statement by the United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 13, 2020.

The UAE became the third Arab nation, after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994, to agree to formally normalize its relationship with Israel, as well as the first Persian Gulf country to do so.

The agreement normalized what had long been informal but robust foreign relations between the two countries. The agreement was signed at the White House on September 15, 2020. It was approved unanimously by the Israeli cabinet on October 12 and was ratified by the Knesset in Jerusalem on October 15. The UAE parliament and cabinet ratified the agreement on October 19.