Netanyahu, Health Minister Edelstein Meet 4,000,000th Person Vaccinated in Israel

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — February 16, 2021 … Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, today at the Leumit Health Care Services Covid vaccination facility in Jerusalem, met the 4,000,000 person to be vaccinated in Israel. Also participating in the visit were Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, Leumit Chairman Yaakov Edri and Leumit CEO Haim Fernandes.

“I would like to appeal from here to the 570,000 people over 50 who have yet to be vaccinated against the Coronavirus,” said Netanyahu.

“Almost 100 percent of the deaths and severe cases are concentrated in this group.

When you do not go to be vaccinated because of this small jab, which is insignificant, in the worst case the side effects are a few hours’ discomfort – you take upon yourselves the risks of death and severe illness with effects that could be for life.”

“The first reason to go be vaccinated against Covid is the danger of not being vaccinated which is far greater than the slight discomfort of the jab of the vaccination.

The second reason to go be vaccinated is that we are now opening the Green Passport plan. Whoever has been vaccinated will be able to go and enjoy the theater, the cinema, sports events, flights abroad, restaurants and more.

The third reason is even more important: Not only are you saving yourselves, if you do not go to be vaccinated then many of you will become very sick and you will be a challenge for our hospitals and then we will be compelled to impose a new lockdown.”

Netanyahu concluded: “Then it is worthwhile to preserve life and allow all of us to get back to life; go be vaccinated. Please, do so now and we will exit from the Coronavirus, not with the Green Passport or any other passport. We can completely exit if 570,000 people will go be vaccinated. Go be vaccinated. That is my message.”

Free food including pizza, hummus, pastry and a cup of coffee were on the menu today to entice Israelis to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Working with local restaurants, Tel Aviv offered the food at two pop-up vaccination centers, hoping to persuade inoculation holdouts to take a shot.

Israel leads the world in the speed and number of citizens receiving Covid-19 vaccinations.

Related Websites: NewYorkVaccineHunters.com / ConnecticutVaccineHunters.com