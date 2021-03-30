Who Will Be Israel’s Next Prime Minister?

Even after successfully containing the Coronavirus and signing peace agreements with the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco, Netanyahu’s fate is unknown. The extreme Right religious parties and Israeli Arabs could very well become the king makers of the Jewish state.

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — March 29, 2021 … Israel President Reuven Rivlin will commence consultations next Monday with all political parties elected to the Knesset and will then continue to talk with candidates recommended by the various parties to be entrusted with the task of forming a government.

Israel Director-General of Beit HaNasi Harel Tubi this afternoon, sent official letters to representatives of the parties elected to the Knesset, informing them that President of Israel Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin would hold a round of consultations with all political parties on Monday, April 5, 2021 and that the task of forming a government would be assigned to one of the candidates by Wednesday on April 7, 2021.

At the end of the round of consultations, and if required, Israel’s president will hold further conversations with the relevant candidates to form a government according to the recommendations of the parties.

As happened for the first time in the 2019 elections, the president has instructed that his meetings with the various parties should be broadcast live on all domestic and international media, in order to make the process transparent to all Israeli citizens.

As in previous rounds of consultations, Beit HaNasi will have a large media center open to all those with a Green (Vaccination) Pass. Heads of party factions wishing to give statements to the media will do so immediately following their meeting with the president at the press center, where journalists will have all necessary technical means, as well as broadcast stand-up positions for live reports from Beit HaNasi.

The consultations themselves, held in the Jerusalem Room of Beit HaNasi, will be covered by Government Press Office only and other media will not be permitted to enter. As well as the GPO’s livestream, stills photos will be made available by the GPO and by a pool photographer to be determined. The live stream will be screened in the media center for those covering the consultations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party has emerged as the largest party with the all votes counted in Israel’s unprecedented fourth election in two years.

However, Netanyahu still does not have a clear path to a 61-seat majority needed to form a coalition.