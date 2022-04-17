Israel Prime Minister Bennett Salutes Iron Beam Laser Defense System

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — April 17, 2022 … Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett commented on the successful completion of tests on the “Iron Beam” laser air defense system:

“We have successfully completed a series of tests on our new ‘Iron Beam’ laser air defense system. This may sound like science-fiction, but it’s real.

This state-of-the-art laser system is capable of firing laser beams that intercept incoming UAVs, mortars, rockets and anti-tank missiles. It’s a game changer.

This the world’s first energy-based weapons system, that has proven to actually work. The Iron Beam’s interceptions are silent, they’re invisible and they only cost around $3.50. We are turning the tables on terror.

I would like to thank the Israel Ministry of Defense and the defense industries on this huge achievement.”

The Israel Defense Ministry revealed Thursday that a laser air defense system it is developing successfully shot down drones, rockets, mortars, and anti-tank missiles in a first series of tests last month.

According to the head of the ministry’s research and development team, Brig. Gen. (res.) Yaniv Rotem, the tests were conducted at “challenging” ranges and timings.

“The use of a laser is a ‘game changer’ and the technology is simple to operate and proves to be economically viable,” he said.