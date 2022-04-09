Prime Minister Bennett Visits Terror Victims Wounded in Tel Aviv Attack

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — April 9, 2022 … Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited terror victims who were wounded in the Dizengoff Street terrorist attack, in Tel Aviv at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), this evening.

The Prime Minister spoke with the wounded and their families, heard from them about what happened on Thursday, and wished them a quick recovery and full health.

Hospital CEO Prof. Roni Gamzu participated in the visit.

“I have just finished visiting the wounded in Ichilov hospital,” said Prime Minister Bennett. “They are energetic and maintain a very strong spirit.

We are going from defense to offense and are striking at the sources of the terrorism at any time and any place – at night, during the day, morning and evening, everywhere. As I have said, there will be no restrictions on the security forces – on the IDF, ISA or the Israel Police. We will continue pursuing the terrorists everywhere.”

Israeli security forces on Friday shot dead a Palestinian terrorist who murdered three people in a Tel Aviv bar, in the latest attack in a series amid renewed attacks by Jihadist Palestinians.

The terrorist had entered a pub on a crowded main street of Tel Aviv on Thursday night and began shooting, murdering two people and wounding several others before fleeing. A third victim died of his wounds on Friday.

Hundreds of Israeli security officers, assisted by helicopters with spotlights, combed the streets for hours while residents were told to stay indoors.

The security officers found the terrorist hiding near a mosque in Jaffa, just south of Tel Aviv.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the Tel Aviv terror attack.

Videos of celebrations in Ramallah, Jenin, Gaza and Lebanon circulated on social media. Supporters of the terror attack reportedly honked the horns of their cars and handed out sweets to passersby.

A reporter for the pro-Hezbollah Al-Mayadeen Ali Mortada called the terrorist “a Palestinian hero” on Twitter. His colleague Fatima Ftouni shared a tweet about the attack’s death toll with a heart emoji.

Fourteen people have been murdered in the past few weeks in a series of Jihadist attacks against Jews in Israel.