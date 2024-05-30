Netanyahu Meets with Former US Ambassador Nikki Haley

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — May 29, 2024 … Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, met with former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem and thanked her for long-standing support of the State of Israel, especially at this time.

Netanyahu told her that Israel is determined to achieve all of its war objectives: Total victory over Hamas, the return of the hostages and assurance that Hamas will no longer constitute a threat to Israel.

“I want you to know how much we appreciate the fact that you are standing with us, and so do the majority of Americans, so they understand that those who want to kill us want to kill you. Those who chant ‘Death to Israel’ also chant ‘Death to America,’ said Netanyahu.

So our victory is your victory. The most important thing is to make sure that the right of free and peaceful societies beginning with Israel but also the United States and everything in between have the right to defend themselves. And that’s why those sanctions on the ICC are so important. Thank you.”

Former Ambassador Haley responded: “I come to Jerusalem, Israel’s historic capitol, to let you know that the majority of Americans stand with Israel. And on October 7 it wasn’t just Israelis who mourned. Americans mourned as well. But a win for Israel is a win for America.”

Haley added: “Israel is fighting America’s enemies, and I will say to you and to anybody in Israel: Tune out the noise. You know what your job is. Let’s get the hostages home, let’s beat Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran -let’s make sure Lebanon knows not to try or do anything.

What too many people don’t know is that Hamas and Hezbollah are striking Israel every single day and it’s unacceptable. If this had happened to any other country, no other country would do anything less than what Israel is doing.

Israel continues to be so careful about every human life and everything that they do to protect that human life that the United States needs to continue to be strong but any country that is free and believes in democracy needs to be standing with you.”

Also participating in the meeting were Israel Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, MK Danny Danon, the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman and the Prime Minister’s Foreign Policy Adviser Dr. Ophir Falk.