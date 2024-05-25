Thousands of IDF Veterans Suffering Severe Economic Stress, Suicide – Please Donate!

Over 200,000 Israelis Have Been Displaced, Unemployed Since October 7 Hamas Massacre.

Thousands Are IDF Veterans In and Out of Israel.

By Israel News Agency Staff

Jerusalem, Israel — May 24, 2024 … Israel’s jobless rate has soared to over 20 percent since the outbreak of war with Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists leading to over 200 thousand displaced citizens who had lived near the Gaza and Lebanese borders. In the wake of the Hamas Massacre, nearly 400,000 Israelis were called up to reserve duty, with 80,000 Israelis placed on unpaid leave. Israelis living outside the country who had worked with the Israel government and private businesses found themselves facing homelessness. The companies they were working for became inactive or closed as their clients became soldiers. The psychological stress on these displaced, unemployed veterans has never been greater resulting in an all time high in suicides.

