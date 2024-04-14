Israel: Forces of Good Overcame Evil of Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convening the War Cabinet at the Kirya in Tel Aviv.

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

April 14, 2024 — Jerusalem, Israel … This evening Israel Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant held a call with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Minister Gallant briefed the U.S. Secretary on the preliminary conclusions of the IDF’s defensive operations in cooperation with the United States and additional partners, in thwarting the missile attack conducted by Iran overnight. This included the launch of hundreds of types of munitions by Iran, including 100 ballistic missiles – each one carrying hundreds of kilograms of explosives.

Gallant expressed his deep appreciation to the Secretary for his leadership, and the unparalleled cooperation and coordination demonstrated by the defense establishments and militaries of both countries, together with international partners.

Minister Gallant highlighted the opportunity to establish an international coalition and strategic alliance to counter the threat posed by Iran – a state that threatens to place nuclear warheads on its missiles.

Minister Gallant emphasized that Israel’s defense establishment remains alert and prepared to face additional threats, including ongoing operations in Gaza, and efforts to release the hostages held by Hamas.

The Minister thanked Secretary Austin and the entire U.S. Administration for standing boldly with Israel.

Israel President Isaac Herzog stated: “Bless you dear soldiers and commanders of the IDF and IAF.

Bless the coalition of nations led by the US and President Biden.

Bless my sisters and brothers, the people of Israel, for their exceptional show of resilience.

Together, the forces of good will overcome the forces of evil.

Am Yisrael Chai!“