Iran Launches Drones, Cruise, Ballistic Missiles at Israel

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — April 13, 2024 … Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this evening stated:

“Citizens of Israel, In recent years, and especially in recent weeks, Israel has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran.

Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong.

We appreciate the US standing alongside Israel, as well as the support of Britain, France and many other countries.

We have determined a clear principle: Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We will defend ourselves against any threat and will do so level-headedly and with determination.

Citizens of Israel, I know that you also are also level-headed. I call on you to follow the directives of IDF Home Front Command.

Together we will stand and with G-d’s help – together we will overcome all of our enemies.”

The Israel Defense Forces has decided to prohibit educational activities across Israel. In green areas, gatherings will be limited to 1,000 people.

From Metulla, Kiryat Shomena and Kibbutz Dan to Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Masada, Israel is under attack.