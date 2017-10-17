Israel Will Not Negotiate With Hamas Led Palestinian Terror Government

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — October 17, 2017 … The Israeli Security Cabinet decided today that it will have no contact with a Palestinian government which embraces terror organizations.

The Israel Prime Minister’s office stated today that pursuant to previous decisions, the Government of Israel will not conduct diplomatic negotiations with a Palestinian government that relies on Hamas, a terrorist organization that calls for the destruction of Israel, as long as it does not fulfill the following conditions:

* Hamas will recognize Israel and desist from terrorism, as per the Quartet conditions;

* Hamas must be disarmed;

* IDF fallen and Israeli civilians held by Hamas must be returned;

* The Palestinian Authority (PA) must exercise full security control in Gaza, including at the crossings, and prevent smuggling;

* The PA will continue to act against Hamas terror infrastructures in Judea and Samaria;

* Hamas will sever its ties with Iran; and

* Funds and humanitarian equipment will continue to flow into Gaza only via the PA and the mechanisms that have been established for this purpose.

Copyright © 2017 Israel News Agency All rights reserved