Celebrate Israel Parade Marches Down 5th Ave, Sunday, June 4

By Joel Leyden and Irving Friedman

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

New York — June 2, 2023 … Every year, UJA and JCRC-NY come together with 40,000 plus New Yorkers to celebrate the realization of the dream of a vibrant Jewish democratic State of Israel. This year, the Parade invites you to join a special milestone parade and festival celebrating Israel’s 75th birthday.

Jewish and non-Jewish groups, Israeli officials, and ordinary New Yorkers will take to the streets to honor the state of Israel and its success. Jewish organizations across the political spectrum are gearing up for what organizers say will be one of the largest Celebrate Israel parades ever on Sunday, June 4, to mark Israel’s 75th birthday. Several groups are marching for the first time, and Long Island has the most marchers in a decade.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will participate in the march, saying that it is an acknowledgement of the special relationship between the city and Israel.

“We have the largest Jewish population outside of Israel. Right here in New York … and it’s good to be back. New York is back,” Adams exclaimed.

It’s never been more important for people across our community to take part in a public display of support for Israel. With flags waving, come show the world we’ll never take Israel for granted.

New This Year: Celebrate Israel Parade Block Party

Join us for this family friendly event featuring a variety of kosher food vendors, Jewish and Israeli crafts, and special children’s activities on 63rd Street between Madison and 5th avenues from 11:00 am – 4:30 pm.

Can’t march but still want to be part of the fun?

Cheer and support in person along 5th Avenue, from 57th Street to 75th Street.

5 days until we march up 5th Ave. Joel Nasar, activist and student leader at @BCHillel, is marching with us in @JCRCNY‘s @CelebrateIsrael Parade to show the world that we’re resilient, we’re here, and we stand with Israel.#MarchWithUs on Sunday, June 4: https://t.co/N1APdLwHBj pic.twitter.com/T2wiw2G2w1 — UJA-Federation of New York (@UJAfedNY) May 31, 2023

History

In 1965, thousands of American Zionist youth walked down Riverside Drive in support of the young State of Israel. This impromptu walk gradually evolved to include Jewish community organizations, synagogues, marching bands, and floats as it morphed into the Salute to Israel Parade on Fifth Avenue.

In 2011 the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York assumed management of the Parade and officially changed the event’s name to the Celebrate Israel Parade to focus on celebrating the vibrant and diverse State of Israel.

Today, the Parade features over 40,000 marchers from many organizations. Hundreds of thousands enthusiastic spectators watch American and Israeli community leaders and dignitaries, entertainers, artists, musicians, dancers, celebrities, floats and marching bands. Many more watch on the live broadcast via television or live-stream.

The Parade has also welcomed the annual participation from the Prime Minister of Israel and a delegation of Members of Knesset, and other Israeli dignitaries. New York’s Governor, the Mayor of New York City, U.S. Senators, Congressional Representatives, Members of the State Senate, Assembly and City Council also participate each year, proudly supporting the bond between the United States and Israel.

For the Parade’s many Marching Groups, Cluster Groups and Floats, the Parade is a culmination of a year-long Israel educational effort using a creative theme. Each Group or Float works with the Parade staff to develop a creative presentation with colorful banners, costumes and props in a show of unity and pageantry.