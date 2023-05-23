IDF: Iran Close To Developing Nuclear Weapon; Netanyahu Visits Israel Intelligence Base

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — May 23, 2023 … Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, at the Herzliya Conference: “Iran has made more progress in the field of uranium enrichment than ever before. We are closely examining additional domains that lead to nuclear capability.”

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today visited an IDF Intelligence base, together with the Head of IDF Intelligence, Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva, and additional IDF commanders.

Netanyahu received an in-depth briefing on the efforts being made in various fields regarding the Iranian nuclear threat; he was also presented with the daily efforts to confront terrorism in Judea and Samaria. The Prime Minister also reviewed the intelligence information that was gathered and which enabled the targeting of the senior Islamic Jihad commanders during Operation Shield and Arrow.

“I have just finished visiting one of our intelligence bases and I leave very encouraged,” said Netanyahu. “Israel has opened a gap against all of our enemies and it has done so with a combination of human intelligence and artificial intelligence. What I saw here is that the future is already here today. So let all of our enemies know – we are far ahead of you.”

After the visit, the Prime Minister was briefed on the ‘Bridges’ project, the goal of which is to provide technological knowledge to pupils from the periphery.

Also participating in the visit were Israel National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi, Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Tzachi Braverman and Prime Minister’s Military Secretary Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil.