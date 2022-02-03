Yad Vashem Invites Whoopi Goldberg To Learn About The Holocaust

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — February 2, 2022 …

Yad Vashem Holocaust Center Chairman Dani Dayan made the following statement:

“The statement by Whoopi Goldberg on the ABC talk show “The View”, only days after the world marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day, is an unfortunate indication of a fundamental misunderstanding of the nature of the Holocaust and antisemitism.

We must not mince words; people need to know what led to the Holocaust, the unprecedented murderous drive to annihilate the entire Jewish people their religion, culture and values by the Nazis and their collaborators, primarily due to of the unfounded belief that Jews were their foremost and extremely dangerous racial enemy.

While her apology and clarification are important, I extend a personal invitation to Ms. Goldberg and other influencers to learn more about the causes, events and aftermath of the Holocaust here at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem.”