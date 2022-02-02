Israel Defense Minister Gantz Arrives in Bahrain for First Official Visit

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Manama, Bahrain — February 2, 2022 … Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz landed this afternoon in Manama, Bahrain for an official visit to the Kingdom. A welcome ceremony was held at Bahrain International Airport, during which the Defense Minister was greeted by his Bahraini counterpart, Minister of Defense Affairs, H.E. Lieutenant-General Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Nuaimi.

Throughout the historic visit, Minister Gantz is expected to conduct meetings with high ranking officials in the Bahraini defense establishment and with the Kingdom’s leadership.

The Minister is joined by his Chief of Staff, Maayan Israeli, Commander of the Israeli Navy, Admiral David Saar Salama, Military Secretary Brig.-Gen. Yaki Dolf, and Director of the Defense Ministry Policy and Political-Military Bureau Zohar Palti.

The aircraft carrying the delegation is the first Israel Defense Force’s plane to land in Bahrain.

Relations have existed between Bahrain and Israel since Bahrain achieved its independence in 1971. In recent years, relations between the two countries have expanded and the countries agreed to establish diplomatic relations in September 2020. Foreign Minister of Bahrain Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa has stated: “Israel is part of the heritage of this whole region, historically. So, the Jewish people have a place amongst us.”