Netanyahu Meets with Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — May 9, 2017 … Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eisenkot, this afternoon met with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph F. Dunford and discussed the continued deepening of bilateral security relations as well as the common challenges.

Prime Minister Netanyahu: “It’s good to see you again. We have a great alliance between Israel and the United States, and a great alliance between the American military and the IDF. We appreciate it and we know that this alliance is good, not only for security but also good for peace.”

Gen. Dunford: “Thanks, Mr. Prime Minister. I’m back, as you know, for my third time since I’ve been in this assignment to not only work on our overall relationship, but to work on my personal relationship with General Eisenkot, which is rock-solid and probably representative of the broader relationship that we have.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu: “It is indeed. We look forward to welcoming President Trump here very soon.”