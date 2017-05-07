White House Aides, Israeli Ministers To Attend Jerusalem Post New York Conference

By Herb Shook
Israel News Agency
New York — May 6, 2017 … The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference will be taking place in New York tomorrow with speakers from the White House and Israeli government.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. EST and 4 p.m. Israel time.
Six senior Israeli government ministers will be speaking at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Manhattan, including Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Intelligence Minister Israel Katz.
Israeli Opposition leader Isaac Herzog will be on hand to provide an alternative viewpoint and world-renowned legal expert Alan Dershowitz will provide insight into the global, legal issues facing Israel.
Dr. Sebastian Gorka, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, will be on stage to talk with Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz about the recent controversy regarding his past and the rumors surrounding his future at the White House. Legendary journalist Larry King will also be on hand to receive a lifetime achievement award and answer Katz’s questions about his illustrious career.
The Jerusalem Post Conference will feature a special panel with two generals who served in recent years as IDF chief of staff – Moshe Ya’alon and Dan Halutz. They will review Israel’s strategic standing in the Middle East and identify ways the country can ensure it is prepared for the security challenges that loom on the horizon.
World Jewish Congress chairman and the conference’s president, Ronald S. Lauder, will speak on the challenges facing the Jewish people around the world, and a special panel with representatives from across the Jewish spectrum will talk about religious freedom in Israel, touching on issues like prayer at the Western Wall, conversions and civil marriage.
Over the last six years, the conference has turned into a vital forum that opens a window for our readers into Israel by connecting them directly with the politicians, government officials and IDF officers who make the news as well as the journalists who report on it. And it makes news! The conference stage has been the scene of arguments between Meir Dagan, the late and legendary Mossad chief, and government ministers about the role he played in preventing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from taking unilateral military action to stop Iran’s nuclear program.
At last year’s conference, the soldout audience was treated to a speech by Mosab Hassan Yousef, better known as the Green Prince, the son of a top Hamas terrorist who became one of Israel’s most important intelligence assets.
In addition, the Jerusalem Post Conference has been the setting for speeches from and talks with former presidents, prime ministers, Hollywood stars such as Michael Douglas and famous sex therapist Dr. Ruth, as well as senior members of the Israeli and American administrations.
The conference will be streamed live on www.jpost.com beginning at 4 p.m.
Follow the conference on Twitter: #JerusalemPostConference #JPost17