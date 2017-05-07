White House Aides, Israeli Ministers To Attend Jerusalem Post New York Conference

By Herb Shook

New York — May 6, 2017 … The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference will be taking place in New York tomorrow with speakers from the White House and Israeli government.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. EST and 4 p.m. Israel time.

Six senior Israeli government ministers will be speaking at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Manhattan, including Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Intelligence Minister Israel Katz.