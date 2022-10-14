Lapid Holds Security Assessment in the Wake of Events in Jerusalem

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

October 14, 2022 — Jerusalem, Israel …

The mobilization of four Border Police companies and the use of designated budgets to strengthen units in the field were approved, as was the continued implementation of the plan to strengthen the police.

“The Israel security forces are deployed throughout the country to enable the holiday events to be held as usual in Jerusalem and throughout the country,” said Prime Minister Lapid. “We are determined to allow the events to take place as usual while taking a strong and uncompromising position against terrorism and violent disturbances. The security forces will not rest until they apprehend the terrorists and those who sent them.”

Prime Minister Yair Lapid held a security assessment in the wake of events in eastern Jerusalem and continued preparations for the Jewish holidays.

Lapid received a detailed security and intelligence briefing on the activity of the security forces in Jerusalem and throughout Israel, and on the efforts to achieve calm.

Additional steps to strengthen police units on the ground via the use of designated budgets were considered and taken. The Prime Minister also directed that two plans for strengthening the police in the short-term be advanced.

The Prime Minister received a comprehensive update on the events and marches that are due to take place around the country, in which tens of thousands of Israelis are expected to take part, with emphasis on Jerusalem, and ahead of the Simchat Torah celebrations.

Prime Minister Lapid approved the continued deployment of the security forces in the field as well as plans to be activated in the event of disturbances and violent events. He was also briefed on the search for the terrorists involved in the recent attacks.

Prime Minister Lapid emphasized the importance of increased information efforts among the Palestinians in order to stop terrorist activity. He stressed that we must be alert and not allow ‘fake news’ to mislead the public.

The Prime Minister thanked the security forces, the IDF, the ISA and the Border Police for their determined action for the citizens of Israel over the holidays and on a daily basis.

Also participating in the security meeting were Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, National Security Council Director Dr. Eyal Hulata, Israel Police Inspector General Yaakov Shabtai, ISA Director Ronen Bar, Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman, Prime Minister’s Military Secretary Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil and additional senior officials.

A 25-year-old Israeli was lightly injured this evening after Palestinian Islamic terrorists opened fire toward the Jewish West Bank settlement of Beit El.

The Beit El resident was injured by gunfire coming from the direction of the Palestinian village of Jalazone while sitting on his porch. He was rushed to Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center in Jerusalem for further treatment.

One of the Palestinian terrorists who carried out the attack was killed by soldiers from the IDF’s 890th Paratroopers Battalion who responded to the incident. The surrounding area is being scanned by Israeli forces, who are searching for further perpetrators.