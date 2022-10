By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — September 25, 2022 … Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid wishes the Jewish Nation a Shana Tova, Happy New Year!

“Regardless if you are Reform, Conservative, Orthodox, Hassidic, born in Israel, Europe or North and South America – we are one family.”

שנה טובה ומתוקה