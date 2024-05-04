Israel Upgrades Terrorism Warning for Eurovision Event at Malmo, Sweden

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — May 3, 2024 … SECURITY ALERT – Israel National Security Council states the following: The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in the Swedish city of Malmo on 7-11 May.

Malmo (which has a high concentration of Syrian, Lebanese, Iraqi and Iranian migrants) is known as a focus for anti-Israel, anti-semitic protests, which occur on a weekly basis and frequently include incitement, calls to attack Jews and Israelis and the burning of Israeli and American flags.



It should be noted that on October 7, anti-Israel elements were openly joyful over the massacre that Hamas perpetrated in Israel.

In addition to the protests in Malmo, in recent months there has been an upsurge in calls by global Jihadist and radical Islamic elements to carry out terror attacks against Western targets, including focused threats against Israelis and Jews around the world, while emphasizing targets with a high media profile.



It should be noted on 19 March, the arrest of ISIS operatives who were planning to carry out an attack on the Swedish parliament.

These developments raise the tangible concern that Islamic terrorists backed by Iran, will exploit the protest and the anti-Israel atmosphere to carry out an attack on Jews who will arrive for the Eurovision. While the Swedish authorities have increased security in Malmo, it should be noted that unlike the Israeli delegation to the contest, Jewish visitors will not receive special security by Sweden.

In light of the foregoing, the Israel National Security Council (NSC) is upgrading the travel warning for Malmo (but not the travel warning for Sweden as a whole) from Level 2 (potential threat) to Level 3 (moderate threat) and recommends that Israelis, European and American Jews due to arrive in the city reconsider the necessity of the trip. The travel warning is for the period of the Eurovision and is subject to an assessment of the situation.

Visitors to Malmo are requested to download the IDF Home Front Command app in order to receive NSC updates quickly and in real-time in the event of an incident in Malmo during the Eurovision.