Despite Anti-Semitism, Threats, Israel’s Eden Golan Advances to Eurovision Final on Saturday

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — May 9, 2024 … Israel’s Eurovision star, Eden Golan, kept a glowing, confident smile, as she defied antisemitism and a few boos focusing on the prize as she performed the song “Hurricane” in the second semi-final at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest on Thursday night in Malmo, Sweden.

With a voice that soared like the wind and a spirit as fierce as a storm, Eden had always dreamt of sharing her music with fans from around the world who voted her into the Grand Final.

Threats loomed over Eden like shadows in the night, whispers of hatred seeking to drown out her voice. But she refused to be silenced. The head of Israel’s Shin Bet security agency, Ronen Bar, visited Malmo to personally oversee the security for Golan and the rest of the Israeli delegation. The Israeli government has issued travel warnings for Israelis and Jews from abroad from visiting Malmo due to anti-Israel threats from the local population, and the Israeli security service has warned Golan and her entourage against leaving the Israel embassy except when absolutely necessary.

With the unwavering support of her fans and the determination burning within her, Eden stood tall and proud.

עדן בביצוע בלתי נשכח pic.twitter.com/KabXoC1oHo — כאן (@kann) May 9, 2024

On the night of the semifinal, as she took to the stage, a sense of electricity filled the air. With every note she sang, Eden poured her heart and soul into her performance of “Hurricane,” a song that spoke of resilience in the face of adversity. As the final notes faded away, the crowd erupted into thunderous applause. Eden’s voice had become a beacon of hope, a symbol of strength in the face of hatred. And when the results were announced, there was no doubt in anyone’s mind — Eden Golan had earned her place in the grand final.

Calls to boycott Israel echoed through the halls of Eurovision, but the European Broadcasting Union stood firm in their decision to allow Eden to compete.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished Golan luck in her performance in a social media video released on Thursday ahead of the show.

Netanyahu said, “Eden, I want to wish you success, but you have already succeeded. You not only face Eurovision in a proud and impressive way, but you successfully face a wave of antisemitism while standing and representing the State of Israel with respect. Israel and the Jewish nation stand behind you with a loving embrace.”

