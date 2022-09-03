Prime Minister Lapid speaks with President Biden On Iran Nuclear Agreement

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — September 1, 2022 … Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, with the President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

Prime Minister Lapid and President Biden spoke at length about the negotiations on a nuclear agreement, and their shared commitment to stopping Iran’s progress towards securing a nuclear weapon.

The leaders discussed recent events as well as Iran’s terrorist activity in the Middle East and beyond. In this context, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the strikes President Biden ordered against Iranian bases in Syria.

Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran’s increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver weapons to Islamic terror organizations in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah.

Russia has demanded that Iran and its proxies withdraw from positions across Syria, amid an increase in airstrikes by Israel in recent weeks, according to a Friday report.

A-Sharq Al-Awsat, a Saudi-owned daily published in London, cited Syrian officials as saying Russian officers called on their Iranian counterparts during a Wednesday meeting at the Hama Military Airport in central Syria, to leave several sites in the country.

The report said the three Russian officers demanded they evacuate the Iranian military headquarters in the western Hama province, which is situated next to the Syrian army’s Regiment 49 base.

The Prime Minister and President Biden discussed advancing relations between their two countries building on the Jerusalem Declaration.

President Biden emphasized his deep commitment to the security of the State of Israel, and to preserving Israel’s capability to deter its enemies and to defend itself by itself against any threat.