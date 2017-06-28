Israel’s Mossad Creates Fund To Attract Hi-Tech Gurus

By Nancy Namer

Israel News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — June 27, 2017 … Mossad, are we really mentioning that word?

Following David Ben-Gurion’s specific instructions, it was once forbidden to even mention the names of the Mossad and the Shin Bet. Today, Israel’s intelligence agencies have no choice but to do what a decade ago was considered unthinkable: a highly-publicized recruitment campaign in their name – full of color, voices, and gimmicks—in an effort to emphasize the advantages only Israel’s domestic Shin Bet and international intelligence organization Mossad can offer—a sense of purpose, membership to a small and intimate family of secret keepers and plenty of action.

The Mossad has pulled out all of it’s marketing and branding power to recruit the best and most creative minds to create and enhance their use of cyber and hi-tech. The Mossad is not only inviting the best of the best to join their ranks, they are now making it highly profitable.

Mossad Director Yossi Cohen, at the launch event for the Mossad Libertad Fund, made the following remarks:

“The Mossad fund for technology and innovation, Libertad, will find its place between the covert Mossad and the open world of technology.”

Cohen continued: “Through Libertad we want to connect to you – market leaders, entrepreneurs, companies, industries and research institutes. Libertad will provide the Mossad with a strong, direct and productive link with technological brain trusts and leading pioneers here in Israel in designing tomorrow. We have established the fund to support freedom of operation by visionary entrepreneurs who are working to realize their dream and will enable us to use their developments in implementing our national mission.”

Cohen concluded: “The Mossad will do its part by financing research and development and, in exchange, will receive technology for its needs. I am proud of the Mossad’s innovation.”

