Israel: UNESCO Labeling Israel “occupying power” in Jerusalem – Pathetic

By Israel News Agency Staff

Jerusalem, Israel — July 5, 2017 … The Israeli government has responded to UNESCO’s latest resolution:

“This is another absurd and irrelevant UNESCO decision, which serves only the enemies of history and truth.

Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish people, and no UNESCO resolution will change this reality. The decision is sad, unnecessary and pathetic. It should be noted that the resolution did not even achieve a majority of the votes.”

The UNESCO decision is an overt attack on Judaism and Christianity. If the Jews did not establish and rule Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria – then Christ never existed.

“The number of countries who support this absurd UNESCO resolution is getting smaller,” said Prime Minister Netanyahu.

“It’s a significant shift from the passage of UNESCO Jerusalem resolutions last year, with 33 nations approving a controversial anti-Israel text in April and 24 voting for it in October.”

“With a determined effort, it will be possible to whittle that number down further, “because there is no need for these types of votes in the UN,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu said there was no nation in the world to whom Jerusalem was more holy than to the Jewish people.

Throughout Jewish history, he added, Jerusalem was “the heart of the people, the place to which everyone turned to, went to and prayed toward.”

The US has come out swinging against UNESCO’s lies and distortions.

“The United Nations should oppose the Palestinian Authority request to inscribe Hebron’s old city and the Tomb of the Patriarchs on the World Heritage in Danger list,” said US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley

“The Tomb of the Patriarchs, which is sacred to three faiths, is under no immediate threat. Such a designation risks undermining the seriousness such an assessment by UNESCO should have,” Haley said.

She issued the statement in a letter she addressed both to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon: “Nothing is more disgraceful than UNESCO declaring the world’s only Jewish state the ‘occupier’ of the Western Wall and Jerusalem’s Old City.

Yesterday, I toured the City of David and the Old City with UN ambassadors from around the world and explained the deep and ancient connection between the Jewish people and the holiest sites of our nation. No faux ‘heritage committee’ can sever the bonds between our people and Jerusalem,” Danon said.