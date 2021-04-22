Israel, Morocco Discuss Trade, Tourism, Technology

By Joel Leyden

Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis Meets with the Head of the Moroccan Liaison Office in Israel Abd Al Rahim Byoud

Jerusalem, Israel — April 21, 2021 … Israel Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis, yesterday, met with Abd Al Rahim Byoud, Moroccan Ambassador-designate and head of the Moroccan Liaison Office in Israel.



The two discussed the historic Morocco Israel peace agreement and its anticipated approval by the Knesset, as well as bilateral cooperation.

“The agreement between the two countries has great potential in trade, the economy, tourism, technology and innovation,” said Akunis.

“The agreement substantially changes the diplomatic situation in our region and creates a completely new atmosphere in the Middle East. The Israel Regional Cooperation Ministry under my leadership will work to advance bilateral initiatives. All Israeli citizens, without exception and including the many immigrants from Morocco, are happy and moved by the network of relations being forged between the two countries.”

Moroccan representative Byoud responded: “I am pleased to be the guest of the Regional Cooperation Ministry. The historic peace agreement between the two countries greatly pleased the Moroccan people who love Israel. Jewish tradition is an inseparable part of Moroccan culture. I look forward to increased bilateral cooperation. We must find expression for the warming of relations in many fields. Right after Ramadan, we will act to tighten tourist relations between our countries via the operation of direct flights. I look forward to working with the Regional Cooperation Ministry on joint projects that will benefit both peoples.”

The Israel–Morocco normalization agreement was announced by the United States on December 10, 2020, in which Israel and Morocco agreed to normalize relations. On December 22, 2020, a joint declaration was signed pledging to quickly begin direct flights, promote economic cooperation, reopen liaison offices and move toward “full diplomatic, peaceful and friendly relations.”



The agreement followed Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Sudan also signing normalization agreements with Israel in September and October 2020. Along with Egypt and Jordan, Morocco became the sixth Arab League country to normalize relations with Israel.