Netanyahu Visits Injured From Mt. Meron Disaster

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — May 3, 2021 … Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at Rambam Hospital in Haifa, visited the injured in the Mt. Meron disaster.

“I have just finished visiting patients who were injured in the Mt. Meron disaster,” said Netanyahu. “I was impressed by the marvelous care that they are receiving from the medical staff here just as I was impressed by the rescue operation, which undoubtedly saved lives including those of several patients here.”

“We are praying for their well-being. One of the parents told me the sentence that summarizes everything: ‘Here one reveals that the people of Israel has one heart.’ Our heart is with the injured and all of us hope and pray for their full recovery.”

Israel State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman said today that he will launch a special investigation of Friday’s Mount Meron disaster in which 45 people were killed and more than 150 were injured.





“This was a disaster that could have been prevented. Now it is incumbent upon us to evaluate and probe how to prevent another incident like this,” Engelman said at a news conference.

Netanyahu declared this past Sunday “as a day of national mourning” and asked people to “come together for the sake of the families and pray for the well-being of the wounded.

The Israeli authorities had advised participants not to make the annual pilgrimage to the northern town of Meron this year due to Covid-19 risks.

The prime minister commended the efforts of the “very fast police rescue and operation” adding that we “owe them great thanks for preventing a much bigger disaster.”