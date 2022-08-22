Israel Defense Minister Gantz Designates 3 PFLP Groups as Terror Organizations

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — August 22, 2022 … As part of Israel’s ongoing efforts to combat terrorism, particularly in relation to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz ratified the designation made in October 2021 of the following organizations as terrorist organizations: “Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees”, “Bisan” and “ADDAMEER.” The designation was ratified by law in the State of Israel.

The three Islamic terror organizations, which serve as branches of The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), did not appeal against their designation as terrorist organizations in Israel.

Concurrently, the General of the Israel Defense Force’s Central Command denied the appeals filed in Judea and Samaria by the three organizations, as well as the appeals submitted by two additional organizations – “Al-Haq” and “Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCI-P),” against their designations as terrorist organizations.

All of the organizations in question operate under cover and in agency of the PFLP in Judea and Samaria, as well as abroad.



The organizations operate under the guise of performing humanitarian activities to further the goals of the PFLP terrorist organization, to strengthen the organization and to recruit operatives. They also assist in raising funds for the terrorist organization via a variety of methods that include forgery and fraud.



The five organizations are controlled by the PFLP, employ PFLP operatives in management and field positions and operate to conceal their affiliation to the terrorist organization, out of fear of the security agencies in Israel and in the countries in where they raise funds.

The designation of these organizations and their exposure as branches of the PFLP terrorist organization is part of the joint effort of the ISA, the Israel National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing (NBCTF) in the Israel Ministry of Defense and the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs.