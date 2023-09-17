Rosh Hashana Message Of Peace From Muslim World

By Yusuf Tyebkhan

September 2023 — Cairo … A MESSAGE OF PEACE TO JEWS FOR ROSH HASHANA

Assalamo Alsikum and Shalom to all neighbors and friends in Israel, throughout the Middle East and all round the world.

From the heart of Egypt, where I presently live, I extend best most sincere wishes, warmest wishes to all the Jewish people as you celebrate Rosh Hashanah and the festival of Yom Kippur.

As a Muslim and author and writer I say we are all guided by the same eternal light that shines within us all.

In the land where cultures have entwined for centuries. Where the Nile is a witness to history’s embrace.

In this season of love, peace, harmony, reflection, renewal and repentance filed with joy, health and blessings.

During Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur we seek forgiveness from our Creator. On Yom Kippur which this year falls on 15th September, we spend the day fasting and in deep prayer.

In a world beset by conflict, war and hatred we pray for peace, understanding, love and harmony.

I extend greetings and warmest wishes to all,

Yusuf Tyebkhan

Cairo, Egypt

Yusuf Tyebkhan was born in Surat India in 1947. In 1949 his father moved with him and his family to Hong Kong where he lived for 44 years up to 1993. During this time he went to the USA to study from 1967 to 1972. At first he studied engineering. But he later changed his field of study to business administration, anthropology and children’s literature. In 1993 he moved to Cairo, Egypt.

Yusuf Tyebkhan and his wife Jamilla have five children and seven grandchildren. He wrote his first poem in 1967, which was 52 years ago. His latest poem was written in September 2019. As a poet, the power of creative writing is still very strong in him.



Tefeloney Undulations is a compilation of his creations. He hopes to write and publish much more work in the very near future. Tefeloney Undulations is a collection of 43 poems, a short story, a play, and quotes by the author. It resonates powerful, passionate and intense array of thoughts, ideas, feelings, and emotions of the poet regarding human conditions and relationships.

Edited by Joel Leyden