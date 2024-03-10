What Will Pro-Hamas Protestors Chant At Oscars As Hamas Rejects Israel Ceasefire?

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

March 10, 2024 — Jerusalem, Israel … What will pro-Hamas protesters chant at the Oscars?

Will it be: “Ceasefire Now” as the Israel Mossad confirms that Hamas does not want a ceasefire but rather a regional war? Mossad chief David Barnea met his counterpart in the US CIA William Burns and told him that Hamas is not interested in reaching a ceasefire deal ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Will pro-Hamas protesters chant at the Academy Awards: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free?” Given that 90 percent of the protesters are clueless as to which river and sea they are talking about, it does refer to the Jordan River and the Mediterranean. It does mean that they want to murder all of the Jews “between the river to the sea” as they recently murdered over 1,200 innocent civilians in Israel, continue rocket attacks with Hezbollah from the North and beheaded Jewish babies in the Hamas Massacre of October 7. It states clearly in the Hamas Charter that their goal is to murder Jews.

How does one negotiate that?

But as they would say in show business, the show must go on.



Nate Miller, an Israeli activist who has worked for the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced that on Oscar night, two Hollywood producers plan a massive projection display to raise awareness about the 144 Israeli and American hostages in Gaza outside the famous Vanity Fair Party. The City of Beverly Hills provided special, expedited permission for the display in an emergency public meeting.

Matti Leshem and Lynn Harris – a married couple known for films such as the Shallows, the Survivor, Hocus Pocus 2, and King Richard – are working with the Tel Aviv-based Hostages and Families Forum, the official representative body of the families of those held hostage by Hamas, to stage a massive light projection display immediately outside of the Vanity Fair Party in Beverly Hills.

The display will extend across a large building at 499 North Canon Boulevard in Beverly Hills immediately adjacent to the party and will feature a wide variety of images and captions to bring to life the stories of the 134 people that Hamas kidnapped on October 7th .

The party is one of the most important events on Oscar night, where leading stars, media and entertainment industry executives gather.

The City of Beverly Hills held an emergency meeting on March 8 to consider granting a special permit for the hostage’s display. An overflow crowd of more than 150 people turned up for the meeting, with hundreds more participating on the phone, to express strong support for the City of Beverly Hills granting a special permit for the display. At the end of the public comment, the entire Beverly Hills City Council voted in favor of the special accommodation for the display. The use of the building was made possible for free by its owner Shawn Far. All the costs and labor associated with producing and projecting the display were donated by Scott Cullather and Kristina McCoobery, the Co-founders of INVNT.

“On the evening of the Academy Awards, as the entire world turns its eyes to Hollywood, the entertainment industry has a responsibility to speak out on behalf of the 144 people – men, women, and children – who are being held captive in horrific conditions by Hamas. This display will remind our colleagues in the entertainment industry about this tragedy and encourage them to demand that Hamas release the hostages now,” said Matti Leshem.

This news story was created in cooperation with the JewishCommunicationsAgency.com

The Israel News Agency, the first English news site out of Israel, has always been free to view.

