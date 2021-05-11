Israel Under Attack – Netanyahu Holds Assessment at IDF HQ

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — May 11, 2021 … Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today, at Israel Defense Forces Southern Command headquarters, held an assessment of the situation with the Israel Defense Minister, the IDF Chief-of-Staff, the head of the National Security Council, GOC Southern Command and other senior officials.

“I have just finished – at IDF Southern Command – an assessment of the situation with the Israel Defense Minister, the IDF Chief-of-Staff and GOC Southern Command,” said Netanyahu.

“We are in the midst of a campaign. Since yesterday, the IDF has made hundreds of defensive attacks against Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza. We have targeted commanders. We have hit very many quality targets. The conclusion of the meeting is to further increase the force and pace of the attacks.

Hamas will receive blows here that it did not expect. I know that this also entails patience and a certain sacrifice on your part, citizens of Israel.

A damaged home at a targeted residential neighborhood in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon after rockets were fired by Iran backed Hamas terror organization in Gaza.

(Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Unfortunately, two of our people have been killed. I ask all of you to listen to instructions and strictly follow the directives of IDF Home Front Command. It saves lives.”

Netanyahu concludes: “We still have a way to go and we will do so together with responsibility and full backing for the attacks that the IDF is making and will make.

I would also like to say something to Israeli Arabs. There were wild disturbances here yesterday, which we cannot tolerate, by young hotheads. Our directive is to do everything to maintain law and order. I expect all public leaders, especially leaders of the Arab public, to stand up and condemn these disturbances and do everything to restore the quiet.

We have given instructions that police units be reinforced with additional Border Police battalions. We will reinforce them as necessary in order to maintain law and order in the State of Israel. Here as well, the cooperation of all Israeli citizens is needed.”



Every red dot marks air raid sirens in Israel over the last hour: Israel is under attack.



The Israeli city of Tel Aviv is under fire from a barrage of over 130 terror rockets launched by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

In Holon, a southern suburb outside of Tel Aviv, a Hamas rocket struck a passenger bus.

In a tweet in the immediate aftermath of the Hamas terror rocket attacks, the IDF warned: “One of the 100s of rockets that were just fired from Gaza toward Tel Aviv and central Israel exploded on a civilian bus.”

“Hamas’ intentions are clear: kill Jewish civilians. We won’t stand by and let this happen.”

Israel Defense Forces Message To The Citizens of Gaza:



The IDF is striking Hamas weapons stores hidden inside civilian buildings in Gaza. Although Hamas wants to put you in harm’s way, we urge you to stay away from Hamas’ weapons sites and get to safety.

Our goal is only to strike terror.