Europe Paying Terrorists For Jerusalem Violence

Israel Security Agency: European Funds Intended for Humanitarian Activity Diverted to Financing Popular Front Terrorism in Jerusalem

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

EDITOR’S NOTE: Jerusalem has been the capital of the Jewish people for thousands of years. In 1,000 B.C., King David conquered Jerusalem and made it the capital of the Jewish kingdom. His son, Solomon, built the first holy Temple about 40 years later. Israel recaptured East Jerusalem, where the Western Walls stands, from Jordan during the 1967 Six-Day War, thus under international law, creating one, unified Jerusalem. There is no East Jerusalem. There is no occupation. Any mention of an East Jerusalem is part of a Jihadist propaganda campaign that also states Jesus was a Palestinian. Under the Israeli democratic government there is freedom of religion for all Jews, Christians and Muslims.

Jerusalem, Israel — May 7, 2021 … As violent clashes break out at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem today, the last day of Ramadan, it is now being disclosed by Israeli Intelligence that a financing network for the Popular Front terror organization has been funded by assistance agencies and NGOs operating in Europe.

Clashes broke out between worshipers and Israeli security forces at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem where tens of thousands of Muslim worshipers gathered for Friday prayers of the Ramadan.



Recent reports indicate several injuries, including at least 12 Israeli police officers, and 35 Palestinians, including two in serious condition, during the riots, according to the Red Cross.

The incitement to violence continues as the leader of the Jihadist terror organization Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh sent a direct message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu telling him “not to play with fire.



Who pays for terrorism in Israel?

It was revealed by the Israel Security Agency that financing was transferred to Palestinian institutions and organizations in Judea and Samaria that are affiliated with the Popular Front and which operate under the guise of humanitarian assistance centered on the ‘Health Committees’.

In the ISA investigation of those involved, it became clear that these organizations operated using fraud and deception in many European countries in order to receive large-scale financing worth millions of Euros.

It was also learned that a considerable portion of the financing was used to fund the terrorist activities of the Popular Front.

The method:

Popular Front organizations deceived assistance organizations in Europe using various methods – reporting fictitious projects, transferring false documents, forging and inflating invoices, diverting tenders, forging bank documents and signatures, reporting inflated salaries, etc.

The considerable financing that was received was transferred – inter alia – to payments for the families of Popular Front ‘martyrs’, salaries for terrorists, recruiting new members, advancing and strengthening terrorist activity, funding Popular Front terrorists in Jerusalem and the dissemination of Popular Front messages and ideology.

During the ISA investigation, the suspects turned in considerable material that demonstrated the scope of the fraud carried out by Popular Front institutions regarding European countries. The information indicates the large-scale diversion of funds from the official political institutions in Europe to Popular Front terrorist, military and organizational activities in Judea and Samaria.

Indictments are due to be filed soon in the Judea Military Court.

A senior ISA official said: “The ramified financial activity advanced by the Popular Front joins a long series of terrorist activities foiled by the ISA in recent years. The Popular Front is a murderous terrorist organization that was responsible for – inter alia – the 23 August 2019 murder of Rina Shnerb. The ISA will continue its timely actions against the terrorist and financial operations of the Popular Front, an organization that is unceasing in its efforts to undermine stability and security in Judea and Samaria and to promote terrorist activity against Israel.”

Today, Israeli Police reported that “police troops began using riot control measures in Jerusalem in an attempt to restore order after violent riots broke out at the Temple Mount, during which hundreds of suspects started throwing rocks, bottles and other items towards our forces.”



“We will not allow the disruption of order, any form of violence and attempts to harm officers while taking advantage of the freedom of religion and using it to promote a violent incident that includes hundreds of worshipers starting to riot and hurting police officers,” Israeli police stated after the police regained control at the Temple Mount.



