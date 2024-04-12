Israel, US Prepare For Massive Iran Counter-Attack

Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Meets with US CENTCOM

Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — April 12, 2024 … Israel Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant met today with U.S. CENTCOM Commander, General Michael Erik Kurilla, at the IAF Hatzor airbase.

Minister Gallant and General Kurilla discussed readiness for an attack by Iran attack against the State of Israel, which may lead to regional escalation.

The security meeting was attended by Israel Deputy Chief of the General Staff MG. Amir Baram, Director of the Policy Bureau Dror Shalom, and Military Secretary BG. Guy Markizano.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to General Kurilla for his leadership and contribution to the powerful and unique bond between the U.S. and Israel, and thanked him for the close United States’ support for Israel.

Israel Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant: “I have recently completed a meeting with U.S. CENTCOM Commander, General Kurilla – a true friend of Israel. We discussed the close cooperation between the United States and Israel, between our defense establishments and our militaries.

Our enemies think that they can pull apart Israel and the United States, but the opposite is true – they are bringing us together and strengthening our ties. We stand shoulder to shoulder. We are brothers.

I am certain that the world sees the true face of Iran – the terrorist body that incites terror attacks across the Middle East, and funds Hamas, Hezbollah, and additional forces [proxies], and now also threatens the State of Israel.”

“We are prepared to defend ourselves on the ground, in the air, on the sea in close cooperation with our partners, and we will know how to respond.”