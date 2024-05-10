“If Israel Needs to Stand Alone, We Will Stand Alone”

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — May 9, 2024 … Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, made the following statement today:

“Israel is on the eve of Independence Day. In the War of Independence 76 years ago, we were the few against the many. We did not have weapons. There was an arms embargo on Israel, but with great strength of spirit, heroism and unity among us – we were victorious.

Today we are much stronger. We are determined and we are united in order to defeat our enemies and those who want to destroy us.

If we need to stand alone, we will stand alone.

I have said that if necessary – we will fight with our fingernails.

But we have much more than fingernails and with that same strength of spirit, with G-d’s help, together we will win.”