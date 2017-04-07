Trump Bombs Syria, Netanyahu: Chemical Weapons Not Tolerated

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — April 7, 2017 … Following President Trump’s bombing of Syrian air force bases in response to Syria’s use of chemical weapons against civilians, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the following statement:

“In both word and action, President Trump sent a strong and clear message today that the use and spread of chemical weapons will not be tolerated.”

“Israel fully supports President Trump’s decision and hopes that this message of resolve in the face of the Assad regime’s horrific actions will resonate not only in Damascus, but in Tehran, Pyongyang and elsewhere.”

“Tonight, I ordered a targeted military strike on the air field in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched,” said Trump.

“It is in this vital national security of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.”

Trump added: “There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons, violated its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and ignored the urging of the UN Security Council. Years of previous attempts at changing Assad’s behavior have all failed and failed very dramatically.”