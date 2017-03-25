AIPAC Expects Over 18,000 Activists At Policy Conference

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Washington — March 25, 2017 … Over 18,000 pro-Israel activists are expected to attend the AIPAC’s Policy Conference in Washington, D.C. on March 26 through 28. The AIPAC mega event is the largest annual gathering of America’s pro-Israel community.

Through presentations of groundbreaking Israeli innovations, keynote speeches by American and Israeli leaders, inspiring moments on stage, and intimate educational sessions, AIPAC Policy Conference delegates will experience the full scale of pro-Israel activism in three powerful days.

The conference culminates with the opportunity for delegates to lobby their members of Congress in support of legislation that enhances the relationship between the United States and Israel. Conference delegates will meet with every single member of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Confirmed speakers include Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Vice President Mike Pence, Amb. Nikki Haley, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer, Israeli Permanent Representative to the United Nations Danny Danon, Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senator Ben Cardin, Senator Bob Corker, Professor Alan Dershowitz, Director of Cyber Cooperation Embassy of Israel Amir Becker, Israeli Minister of Education and Minister of Diaspora Affairs Naftali Bennett, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Tony Blair, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, Israel Ambassador of Goodwill Tal Brody, former UN Ambassador Dr. Dore Gold, Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief, The Jerusalem Post and several other respected Israeli and American experts on the Middle East.