The Most Influential Jews On Twitter



By Israel News Agency Staff

Jerusalem, Israel — January 4, 2019 … The Israel News Agency, one of the first English news sites on the Internet (1995), is proud to list those Jews who have the greatest, most far reaching and positive impact on Israel’s online image. Of all the media channels, Twitter is by far the most powerful media outlet as it directly reaches global business and political leaders, the media and the public.

Israel News Agency’s List of Jewish Cyber Warriors On Twitter:

@Ostrov_A – Arsen Ostrovsky – International Lawyer and Political Analyst – among the most knowledgeable and aggressive. Not afraid to confront, correct – from the UN, Iran, PA, Hamas, IfNotNow, Jewish Voice for Peace to the many fake accounts created in Iran.

@Daroff – William Daroff – Senior Vice President for Public Policy and Director of the Washington office of The Jewish Federations of North America. Creates and RT more Jewish content than most Jewish Twitter cyber warriors. Daroff’s news feed makes the AP and Reuters appear small.

@IsraelMFA – Official channel of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). Maintained by the Digital Diplomacy Team.

@IDF – Israel Defense Forces – If it affects Israel’s security – you will find it here – unless the operation remains secret or classified.

@EmmanuelNahshon – Emmanuel Nahshon – Israel’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman.

Gets Israel’s message out and provides powerful digital cover for many Jewish cyber warriors.

@LTCJonathan – Jonathan Conricus – Head of International Media Branch at IDF.

Knowledge of Israel and the United Nations almost unmatched.

@IsraeliPM – PM of Israel – The official Twitter account of the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel

@LTCPeterLerner – LTC (R) Peter Lerner – Consultant, crisis, communications, speaker and tweeter. Retired IDF spokesperson and head of social media. Excellent analysis on current events.

@sfrantzman – Seth Frantzman – Oped Editor – Jerusalem Post, researcher, photog., Phd, MidEast, Dir. MidEast_Center. Has bylines at TheNatlInterest, NRO, spectator – Perhaps one of the most knowledgeable, Jewish journalists reporting on the Middle East. He has the details.

@joelleyden – Joel Leyden – Entrepreneur, Journalist, Intl Media, Crisis Comm, Social Media Pioneer, Public Affairs, Branding, Web Marketing, SEO, Reputation PR, IDF Vet. Co-Created Israel’s first commercial Website, co-created the IDF cyber unit, publisher of the Israel News Agency, Jewish News Agency. Consults IDF and MFA.

@michaeldickson – Michael Dickson – One of Israel’s most experienced advocacy professionals. Executive Director – StandWithUs. Michael represents the future of online digital PR for Israel. Has the facts, soundbytes – tireless Jewish PR advocate from whom many can learn from.

@dannydanon – Ambassador Danny Danon – Israel’s Permanent Representative to the UN – Not afraid to call it as it is. Fearless diplomat both on and off line.

@IAFsite – Israeli Air Force – The Israeli Air Force’s Official Twitter Account: exclusive, live updates and real-time information about the IAF.

@netanyahu – Benjamin Netanyahu – Prime Minister of Israel, Chairman of the Likud Party. Is there an Israeli Prime Minister who has more experience? Bibi provides for Israel’s security from both the heart and the mind. A Jewish leader that makes us proud.

@AviMayer – Avi Mayer – Assistant Executive Director, AJC Global. Previously: Jewish Agency for Israel, IDF Spokesperson.

@DavidHarrisAJC – David Harris – CEO, American Jewish Committee (AJC) – An American Jewish leader who places Jewish life above politics. A man who has stood and stands with the Jewish nation in the most courageous, intelligent manner.

@SachaDratwa – Sacha Rojtman Dratwa – Digital Advocacy at World Jewish Congress. Former Head of the digital media unit for the Israeli army. One of the most professional, potent digital PR assets in the global Jewish community.

@HonestReporting – HonestReporting – Defending Israel from media bias. Promoting fairness and accuracy, effecting change in media coverage of Israel. RT, follows do not constitute endorsement.

@canarymission – Canary Mission – Exposing hatred and anti-Semitism on college campuses and beyond. If you’re racist, the world should know.

@HananyaNaftali – Hananya Naftali – One of the most powerful Israeli voices on Twitter reaching the global Christian community. A proud, diligent IDF reservist who fights hard online for Israel. Addresses the Middle East conflict 24/7.

@HillelNeuer – Hillel Neuer – Intelligent, dedicated – taking on anti-Israel propaganda, anti-semitism and global racism both off and online. Fights dictatorships and double standards. Human rights activist, international lawyer, writer. Executive Director of United Nations Watch.

@AvitalLeibovich – Avital Leibovich – Director of AJC Israel Office. Former IDF Spokesperson and Social Media expert,served 22 yrs, Lt Col (res.). One of Israel’s most powerful assets.

@Yair_Rosenberg – Yair Rosenberg – Senior writer, @tabletmag. Teller of stories, troller of Nazis. Politics, religion, culture. One of most intelligent, articulate cyber warriors defending the Jewish nation. He spits out Neo-Nazis like watermellon seeds.