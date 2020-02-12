These Are The Jewish Companies The UN Is Now Boycotting

1 Afikim Public Transportation Ltd. E Israel

2 Airbnb Inc. E United States

3 American Israeli Gas Corporation Ltd. E, G Israel

4 Amir Marketing and Investments in Agriculture Ltd. G Israel

5 Amos Hadar Properties and Investments Ltd. G Israel

6 Angel Bakeries E, G Israel

7 Archivists Ltd. G Israel

8 Ariel Properties Group E Israel

9 Ashtrom Industries Ltd. G Israel

10 Ashtrom Properties Ltd. G Israel

11 Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd. G Israel

12 Bank Hapoalim B.M. E, F Israel

13 Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. E, F Israel

14 Bank of Jerusalem Ltd. E, F Israel

15 Beit Haarchiv Ltd. G Israel

16 Bezeq, the Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd. E, G Israel

17 Booking.com B.V. E Netherlands

18 C Mer Industries Ltd. B Israel

19 Café Café Israel Ltd. E, G Israel

20 Caliber 3 D, G Israel

21 Cellcom Israel Ltd. E, G Israel

22 Cherriessa Ltd. G Israel

23 Chish Nofei Israel Ltd. G Israel

24 Citadis Israel Ltd. E, G Israel

25 Comasco Ltd. A Israel

26 Darban Investments Ltd. G Israel

27 Delek Group Ltd. E, G Israel

28 Delta Israel G Israel

29 Dor Alon Energy in Israel 1988 Ltd. E, G Israel

30 Egis Rail E France

31 Egged, Israel Transportation Cooperative Society Ltd. E Israel

32 Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. G Israel

33 EPR Systems Ltd. E, G Israel

34 Extal Ltd. G Israel

35 Expedia Group Inc. E United States

36 Field Produce Ltd. G Israel

37 Field Produce Marketing Ltd. G Israel

38 First International Bank of Israel Ltd. E, F Israel

39 Galshan Shvakim Ltd. E, D Israel

40 General Mills Israel Ltd. G Israel

41 Hadiklaim Israel Date Growers Cooperative Ltd. G Israel

42 Hot Mobile Ltd. E Israel

43 Hot Telecommunications Systems Ltd. E Israel

44 Industrial Buildings Corporation Ltd. G Israel

45 Israel Discount Bank Ltd. E, F Israel

46 Israel Railways Corporation Ltd. G, H Israel

47 Italek Ltd. E, G Israel

48 JC Bamford Excavators Ltd. A United Kingdom

49 Jerusalem Economy Ltd. G Israel

50 Kavim Public Transportation Ltd. E Israel

51 Lipski Installation and Sanitation Ltd. G Israel

52 Matrix IT Ltd. E, G Israel

53 Mayer Davidov Garages Ltd. E, G Israel

54 Mekorot Water Company Ltd. G Israel

55 Mercantile Discount Bank Ltd. E, F Israel

56 Merkavim Transportation Technologies Ltd. E Israel

57 Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. E, F Israel

58 Modi’in Ezrachi Group Ltd. E, D Israel

59 Mordechai Aviv Taasiot Beniyah 1973 Ltd. G Israel

60 Motorola Solutions Israel Ltd. B Israel

61 Municipal Bank Ltd. F Israel

62 Naaman Group Ltd. E, G Israel

63 Nof Yam Security Ltd. E, D Israel

64 Ofertex Industries 1997 Ltd. G Israel

65 Opodo Ltd. E United Kingdom

66 Bank Otsar Ha-Hayal Ltd. E, F Israel

67 Partner Communications Company Ltd. E, G Israel

68 Paz Oil Company Ltd. E, G Israel

69 Pelegas Ltd. G Israel

70 Pelephone Communications Ltd. E, G Israel

71 Proffimat S.R. Ltd. G Israel

72 Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd. E, G Israel

73 Rami Levy Hashikma Marketing Communication Ltd. E, G Israel

74 Re/Max Israel E Israel

75 Shalgal Food Ltd. G Israel

76 Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd. E, G Israel

77 Shufersal Ltd. E, G Israel

78 Sonol Israel Ltd. E, G Israel

79 Superbus Ltd. E Israel

80 Supergum Industries 1969 Ltd. G Israel

81 Tahal Group International B.V. E Netherlands

82 TripAdvisor Inc. E United States

83 Twitoplast Ltd. G Israel

84 Unikowsky Maoz Ltd. G Israel

85 YES E Israel

86 Zakai Agricultural Know-how and inputs Ltd. G Israel

87 ZF Development and Construction G Israel

88 ZMH Hammermand Ltd. G Israel

89 Zorganika Ltd. G Israel

90 Zriha Hlavin Industries Ltd. G Israel

Business enterprises involved as parent companies

No. Business Enterprise Category of listed activity State concerned

91 Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd. E, G Israel

92 Alstom S.A. E, G France

93 Altice Europe N.V. E Netherlands

94 Amnon Mesilot Ltd. E Israel

95 Ashtrom Group Ltd. G Israel

96 Booking Holdings Inc. E United States

97 Brand Industries Ltd. G Israel

98 Delta Galil Industries Ltd. G Israel

99 eDreams ODIGEO S.A. E Luxembourg

100 Egis S.A. E France

101 Electra Ltd. E Israel

102 Export Investment Company Ltd. E, F Israel

103 General Mills Inc. G United States

104 Hadar Group G Israel

105 Hamat Group Ltd. G Israel

106 Indorama Ventures P.C.L. G Thailand

107 Kardan N.V. E Netherlands

108 Mayer’s Cars and Trucks Co. Ltd. E Israel

109 Motorola Solutions Inc. B United States

110 Natoon Group E, D Israel