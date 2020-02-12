These Are The Jewish Companies The UN Is Now Boycotting

|1
|Afikim Public Transportation Ltd.
|E
|Israel
|2
|Airbnb Inc.
|E
|United States
|3
|American Israeli Gas Corporation Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|4
|Amir Marketing and Investments in Agriculture Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|5
|Amos Hadar Properties and Investments Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|6
|Angel Bakeries
|E, G
|Israel
|7
|Archivists Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|8
|Ariel Properties Group
|E
|Israel
|9
|Ashtrom Industries Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|10
|Ashtrom Properties Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|11
|Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|12
|Bank Hapoalim B.M.
|E, F
|Israel
|13
|Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M.
|E, F
|Israel
|14
|Bank of Jerusalem Ltd.
|E, F
|Israel
|15
|Beit Haarchiv Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|16
|Bezeq, the Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|17
|Booking.com B.V.
|E
|Netherlands
|18
|C Mer Industries Ltd.
|B
|Israel
|19
|Café Café Israel Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|20
|Caliber 3
|D, G
|Israel
|21
|Cellcom Israel Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|22
|Cherriessa Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|23
|Chish Nofei Israel Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|24
|Citadis Israel Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|25
|Comasco Ltd.
|A
|Israel
|26
|Darban Investments Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|27
|Delek Group Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|28
|Delta Israel
|G
|Israel
|29
|Dor Alon Energy in Israel 1988 Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|30
|Egis Rail
|E
|France
|31
|Egged, Israel Transportation Cooperative Society Ltd.
|E
|Israel
|32
|Energix Renewable Energies Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|33
|EPR Systems Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|34
|Extal Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|35
|Expedia Group Inc.
|E
|United States
|36
|Field Produce Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|37
|Field Produce Marketing Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|38
|First International Bank of Israel Ltd.
|E, F
|Israel
|39
|Galshan Shvakim Ltd.
|E, D
|Israel
|40
|General Mills Israel Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|41
|Hadiklaim Israel Date Growers Cooperative Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|42
|Hot Mobile Ltd.
|E
|Israel
|43
|Hot Telecommunications Systems Ltd.
|E
|Israel
|44
|Industrial Buildings Corporation Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|45
|Israel Discount Bank Ltd.
|E, F
|Israel
|46
|Israel Railways Corporation Ltd.
|G, H
|Israel
|47
|Italek Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|48
|JC Bamford Excavators Ltd.
|A
|United Kingdom
|49
|Jerusalem Economy Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|50
|Kavim Public Transportation Ltd.
|E
|Israel
|51
|Lipski Installation and Sanitation Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|52
|Matrix IT Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|53
|Mayer Davidov Garages Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|54
|Mekorot Water Company Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|55
|Mercantile Discount Bank Ltd.
|E, F
|Israel
|56
|Merkavim Transportation Technologies Ltd.
|E
|Israel
|57
|Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd.
|E, F
|Israel
|58
|Modi’in Ezrachi Group Ltd.
|E, D
|Israel
|59
|Mordechai Aviv Taasiot Beniyah 1973 Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|60
|Motorola Solutions Israel Ltd.
|B
|Israel
|61
|Municipal Bank Ltd.
|F
|Israel
|62
|Naaman Group Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|63
|Nof Yam Security Ltd.
|E, D
|Israel
|64
|Ofertex Industries 1997 Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|65
|Opodo Ltd.
|E
|United Kingdom
|66
|Bank Otsar Ha-Hayal Ltd.
|E, F
|Israel
|67
|Partner Communications Company Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|68
|Paz Oil Company Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|69
|Pelegas Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|70
|Pelephone Communications Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|71
|Proffimat S.R. Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|72
|Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|73
|Rami Levy Hashikma Marketing Communication Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|74
|Re/Max Israel
|E
|Israel
|75
|Shalgal Food Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|76
|Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|77
|Shufersal Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|78
|Sonol Israel Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|79
|Superbus Ltd.
|E
|Israel
|80
|Supergum Industries 1969 Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|81
|Tahal Group International B.V.
|E
|Netherlands
|82
|TripAdvisor Inc.
|E
|United States
|83
|Twitoplast Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|84
|Unikowsky Maoz Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|85
|YES
|E
|Israel
|86
|Zakai Agricultural Know-how and inputs Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|87
|ZF Development and Construction
|G
|Israel
|88
|ZMH Hammermand Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|89
|Zorganika Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|90
|Zriha Hlavin Industries Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|Business enterprises involved as parent companies
|No.
|Business Enterprise
|Category of listed activity
|State concerned
|91
|Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd.
|E, G
|Israel
|92
|Alstom S.A.
|E, G
|France
|93
|Altice Europe N.V.
|E
|Netherlands
|94
|Amnon Mesilot Ltd.
|E
|Israel
|95
|Ashtrom Group Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|96
|Booking Holdings Inc.
|E
|United States
|97
|Brand Industries Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|98
|Delta Galil Industries Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|99
|eDreams ODIGEO S.A.
|E
|Luxembourg
|100
|Egis S.A.
|E
|France
|101
|Electra Ltd.
|E
|Israel
|102
|Export Investment Company Ltd.
|E, F
|Israel
|103
|General Mills Inc.
|G
|United States
|104
|Hadar Group
|G
|Israel
|105
|Hamat Group Ltd.
|G
|Israel
|106
|Indorama Ventures P.C.L.
|G
|Thailand
|107
|Kardan N.V.
|E
|Netherlands
|108
|Mayer’s Cars and Trucks Co. Ltd.
|E
|Israel
|109
|Motorola Solutions Inc.
|B
|United States
|110
|Natoon Group
|E, D
|Israel
|111
|Villar International Ltd.
|G
|Israel