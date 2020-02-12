Netanyahu Responds To UN Human Rights Council Decision

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — February 12, 2020 … Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to today’s UN Human Rights Council decision:

“Whoever boycotts us will be boycotted.”



“The UN Human Rights Council is a biased body that is devoid of influence. Not for nothing have I already ordered the severing of ties with it. It was also not for nothing that the American administration has taken this step together with us.”

“In recent years, we have promoted laws in most US states, which determine that strong action is to be taken against whoever tries to boycott Israel. Therefore, this body is unimportant.”

“Instead of the organization dealing with human rights, it only tries to disparage Israel. We strongly reject this contemptible effort.”



The US left the UNHRC in June 2018 due to its anti-Israel slant, with then-US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley calling it a “cesspool of political bias.” Israel, which was not a member, cut ties with the body immediately after.



The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) published a boycott list of Jewish companies even though the only support it received for doing so was from the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, South Africa, Venezuela and Cuba.



The UNHRC has never released a similar blacklist for companies in disputed territories in any other conflict around the world.



