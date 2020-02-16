AIPAC Condemns UN Blacklisting Of Jewish Companies; Demands Palestinians Return To Negotiations

By Joel Leyden / Stephen Mayo

Israel News Agency

Washington — February 16, 2020 … The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) strongly condemned the issuing of a blacklist by the United Nations Human Rights Council that could be used for discriminatory action against Israel.

“This blacklist is clearly designed to target American and Israeli companies for boycotts and other punitive action. We urge the administration and Congress to act immediately to protect American companies on this list and to prevent American companies from participating in any U.N.-directed boycott against Israel.”

“This action is the latest in a deplorable history of attacks on Israel by the U.N. and its agencies. Rather than promoting discriminatory boycotts, the United Nations must demand that the Palestinian leadership return to negotiations with Israel to seek peace and reconciliation. “

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday he is “outraged” after the U.N. released a list of more than 100 companies it said were in violation of Palestinian human rights for operating within Israeli settlements in the West Bank or the historical, biblical region referred by Jews as Judea and Samaria.

The database was created largely to name and shame companies contributing to the settlements, which have been deemed illegal by much of the international community.

“Its publication confirms the unrelenting anti-Jewish bias so prevalent at the United Nations,” Pompeo said in a statement. The U.N. list does not impose any penalties on the companies or accuse them of acting illegally.

Pompeo said the list supports a pro-Palestine boycott movement known as BDS — boycott, divestment and sanction — and called on all U.N. member states to reject the effort.

In no other international dispute — and there are hundreds of global conflicts — does the United Nations target peaceful civilians or institutions.

The 112 companies on the United Nations’ list are run and staffed by people with diverse viewpoints, with many supporting the creation of a Palestinian state.

All of these Jewish companies create thousands of jobs, products and services for Palestinians that foster cooperation. What the UN is now advocating will hurt, not help Palestinians living in Israel.

The Center Against Anti-Semitism stated: “If anyone takes the blacklisting seriously, which includes global tech giant Motorola, they will need to turn off their mobile phones and laptop computers.”

American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is a bipartisan organization of U.S. citizens committed solely to strengthening, protecting and promoting the U.S.-Israel relationship in ways that enhance the security of the United States and Israel.