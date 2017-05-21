Netanyahu: Citizens Of Israel Will Receive You With Open Arms

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — May 21, 2017 … Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this morning at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, made the following remarks:

“US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania will arrive tomorrow on an historic visit to the State of Israel. Senior administration and White House officials will arrive together with them. This is President Trump’s first visit outside the US, and the honor is ours that he has chosen to come to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, and – of course – to the State of Israel.

I will discuss with President Trump ways to strengthen even further the first and strongest alliance with the US. We will strengthen security ties, which are strengthening daily, and we will also discuss ways to advance peace.

Mr. President, we look forward to your visit. The citizens of Israel will receive you with open arms.”

The Israel News Agency has created a special social media account which will provide real time updates of President Trump’s visit to Israel: www.PresidentTrumpinIsrael.com