Gavy Friedson Selected As Global Ambassador for United Hatzalah Emergency Medical Service

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency



Jerusalem, Israel — February 12, 2020 … Veteran Israeli medic (Gavriel) Gavy Friedson has been selected as the new Director of International Emergency Management and Global Ambassador for United Hatzalah.

United Hatzalah is a unique Israeli emergency medical organization dedicated to saving lives in Israel and around the world.

Gavy started volunteering as a medic when he was fifteen-years-old. He has responded to over 10,000 emergency calls over the last 16 years since he’s been a medic. He has volunteered for all the emergency rescue organizations in Israel, served in the IDF Nachal Infantry Unit and served in the IDF’s international spokesperson unit.

Originally from Boca Raton Florida, he moved to Israel with his family at the age of 10 and now resides in Washington DC.

United Hatzalah of Israel is the largest independent, non-profit, fully volunteer Emergency Medical Service organization that provides the fastest and free emergency medical first response throughout Israel.

United Hatzalah’s service is available to all people regardless of race, religion, or national origin. United Hatzalah has more than 6,000 volunteers around the country, available around the clock – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. With their unique GPS technology and iconic ambucycles, their average response time is less than 3 minutes across the country and 90 seconds in metropolitan areas.



