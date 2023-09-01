Netanyahu Holding Security Assessments – Iran, Saudi Arabia Being Discussed

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — September 1, 2023 … As Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Lebanon Friday for meetings with Hezbollah terror leader Hassan Nasrallah, and other terror groups including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding security assessments at the ­Kirya­ IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Lebanon following a visit in Syria with the pro-Iran Al-Mayadeen. He had been in Syria to meet Syrian leader Bashir al-Assad.

In Syria, Iran has been encouraging Assad to do more to pressure the US to leave.

According to a report published in the Agudat Yisrael-affiliated haredi paper HaModia, Netanyahu, in accordance with White House officials, will receive the long-awaited Saudi Arabian normalization peace deal and plea bargain for his court trials for his resignation, with the understanding being that he “does not have the capacity to manage the country in Israel’s current political state,” as per the report.

Netanyahu is reportedly committed to “making any deal with the Saudis possible, even at the price of toppling his own government.”

The prime minister’s Likud Party hit back against the report on Friday, stating unequivocally that that report in the ultra-Orthodox newspaper is nothing but a “farfetched fabrication.”

“There was never any commitment or request made to change the current make-up of the government in relation to the normalization deal with Saudi Arabia. This government will fulfill its tenure regardless of the prime minister’s attempts to widen Israel’s circle of peace,” the Likud statement read.

Attending the Israeli security assessment are Israel Defense Minister, the National Security Minister, the Director of the National Security Council, the Director of the ISA, the IDF Chief-of-Staff, the Inspector General of the Israel Police, the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary, the Head of the IDF Intelligence Branch, the Head of the IDF Personnel Branch, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and the Head of Research at the IDF Intelligence Branch.