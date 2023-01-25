Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defense Minister Gallant Observe Juniper Oak IDF-US Joint Exercise

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — January 25, 2023 … Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, today (Wednesday, 25 January 2023), visited the Israel Air Force control center in the framework of the Juniper Oak 23.2 exercise, together with IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi, Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar, Prime Minister’s Military Secretary Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil, IDF Operations Branch Commander Maj.-Gen. Oded Basiuk and additional senior commanders.

Netanyahu and Minister Gallant observed – from the control center – the live-fire exercise by the Israeli and US air forces and were briefed on both the activity of the air, ground and naval forces in the exercise, and the joint training with the US military.

“This exercise expresses the unshakeable strategic partnership between Israel and the US, and constitutes an additional stage in building up Israeli military strength,” said Prime Minister Netanyahu.

“Israel will always defend itself with its own forces but – of course – welcomes the deepening cooperation with our greatest ally.”

Israel Defense Minister Gallant stated: “The IDF is Israel’s shield. The strength of the IDF is what enables life in our country.”

“The cooperation in the exercise, between the IDF and the US military, is a welcome step that improves and adds to the capabilities of the defense establishment.”