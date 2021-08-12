Israel Foreign Minister Lapid Inaugurates Liaison Office in Morocco

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Rabat, Morocco — August 12, 2021 … Israel and Morocco have announced that they will open embassies in each other’s countries in two months. The announcement comes as Israel Foreign Minister Yair Lapid made an historic visit to Rabat today.

Lapid stated that he and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita agreed to upgrade diplomatic relations, which they restored to the level of liaison offices in December.



Bourita is expected to dedicate the Moroccan Embassy in Israel in October or November, depending on the Covid pandemic. His visit to Israel will be on the first direct Royal Morocco flight to Israel.

“Strategically, what we are creating here and what we are creating in recent months is a diplomatic access,” Lapid explained. “Think of it as a kind of a circle of Israel and Morocco and Egypt and Jordan and in some ways you can say Cyprus and Greece, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates. All of the countries that are religiously moderate with truly infinite economic potential. This creates a pragmatic alternative to religious extremism and builds a constant diplomatic dialogue.”

During his meeting with Bourita on Wednesday, Lapid relayed an invitation from Israel President Isaac Herzog to Moroccan King Muhammad VI to Israel.

“Allow me to express my sincere appreciation for Your Majesty’s decision to establish full diplomatic, peaceful and friendly relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the State of Israel,” Herzog wrote.

“We are committed to deepening the strength of our relations and hope that they further expand and flourish over time.”

Herzog expressed admiration for the king’s “groundbreaking contribution to Arab-Israeli reconciliation in many countries across our region,” and appreciation for the royal family’s “commitment to guarantee the safety and security of the Jews in your country throughout the years a cherished symbol of solidarity.”

Bourita said that Lapid’s visit “reflects the commitment of our two countries to strengthen our bilateral relations and give them concrete impetus through the establishment of effective cooperation mechanisms.

