Israel Prime Minister Bennett Responds to Ben & Jerry’s Anti-Semitism

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — July 20, 2021 … Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in response to the decision by Ben & Jerry’s: “There are many ice cream brands, but only one Jewish state. Ben & Jerry’s has decided to brand itself as the anti-Israel ice cream. This decision is morally wrong and I believe that it will become clear that it is also commercially wrong.”

Bennett added: “The boycott against Israel – a democracy surrounded by islands of terrorism – reflects a total loss of way. The boycott does not work and will not work, and we will fight it with full force.”

Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Gilad Erdan stated:

“In coordination with Israel Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, I have sent a letters to 35 Governors of US states that have legislation against the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement targeting Israel. I urged them to act against Ben and Jerry’s decision to not sell its products in the eastern part of Jerusalem and Israel’s biblical, legal, cultural and ancient Jewish, religious land of Judea and Samaria.”

Erdan concluded: “We will make clear to Ben & Jerry’s that its anti-semitic decision will have consequences.”

Former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had fewer words: “Now the Jews know which ice cream NOT to buy.”

Ben & Jerry’s Independent Board of Directors wanted to boycott all of Israel, but was stopped from doing so by the ice-cream maker’s CEO and the British-based parent company Unilever.



“The statement released by Ben & Jerry’s regarding its operation in Israel and the Occupied Palestine Territory does not reflect the position of the Independent Board nor was it approved by the Independent Board,” read a statement by Ben & Jerry’s Independent Board of Directors.

Hundreds of food retailers in the United States are responding. In New York, the Morton Williams Supermarket chain decided to reduce its sales of Ben & Jerry by 70 percent, while in New Jersey, Glatt Express Supermarket and Cedar Market halted sales all together.



“Our supermarkets have taken action against Ben & Jerry’s, which is boycotting Jewish communities that are at the center of a territorial dispute in Israel, including the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem – inhabited by Jews for over 3,000 years,” tweeted supermarket co-owner Avi Kaner.