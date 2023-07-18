President Biden Invites Prime Minister Netanyahu To Meet In The US

By Joel Leyden

Israel News Agency / Jewish News Agency

Jerusalem, Israel — July 18, 2023 … Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Joe Biden had a long and warm conversation.

The conversation focused on bolstering the very strong bond between the nations; thwarting nuclear terror threats from Iran and its proxies Hamas and Hezbollah; expanding the circle of peace; and the continued efforts to deescalate and stabilize the situation in Judea and Samaria (renewing the Aqaba–Sharm El-Sheikh process).

The Prime Minister updated the President of the United States on the bill that is slated to be passed next week by the Knesset and on his intention to reach wide public support for the rest of the reform during the summer recess.

President Biden invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to meet soon in the United States. The Prime Minister accepted the invitation and it was agreed that Israeli and American teams will coordinate the details of the meeting.

“They have agreed that they will meet, probably before the end of this year, and all the details of the wheres and the whens are still being worked out,” said John Kirby, the strategic communications director at the US National Security Council. He was speaking following a phone call between the two men.

He said later the meeting would occur in the autumn in the United States.

“The president underscored his iron-clad, unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and he condemned recent acts of terror against Israeli citizens,” he said.

President Biden will meet with President Isaac Herzog of Israel on Tuesday at the White House.